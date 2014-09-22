The Cross Files Podcast, formerly known as the Strange O'Clock Podcast, is an enlightening and engaging show hosted by Michael, the host of Spirit Wars, and Jeri, from Amasian Grace Radio. In this thought-provoking podcast, Michael and Jeri delve into a wide range of ancient and modern topics, examining them through a biblical lens. By highlighting the supernatural angle and providing a bird's eye view, they offer listeners a fresh perspective on various subjects. Whether exploring historical mysteries, spiritual encounters, or current events, The Cross Files Podcast aims to help people gain a deeper understanding of the world around them and uncover the spiritual significance behind it all. Join Michael and Jeri on this fascinating journey as they bring their unique insights and biblical viewpoint to the forefront, encouraging listeners to broaden their horizons and embrace the supernatural aspects of life.