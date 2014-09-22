About Jeralynn About Jeralynn About Jeralynn

Jeralynn's story is equally intriguing and rarely told. Being the first person in her family to be born outside of Thailand, she was raised in the USA (California), faced unique challenges and cultural clashes throughout her upbringing. Jeri navigated the complexities of wanting to fit in with her predominantly white peers while honoring her Thai heritage. Tragically, her world was shattered when her mother took her own life at a tender and she was raised by her father who was and is an architect. This event propelled Jeri on a journey of self-discovery, leading her to delve into the occult before finding redemption and a life-changing transformation through accepting Jesus as her Lord and Savior. Her path eventually led her to obtaining a degree in Psychology from Liberty University and a fulfilling marriage of 20 years with her husband, Ted, who is her biggest fan, whom she met online. Jeri and her husband have been Floridians since 2006. She has been podcasting since 2015.